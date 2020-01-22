Romanch Mehtha aka Sittu Kumar to return to Kulfi Kumar Bajewala days before the show goes off air

Romanch Mehtha aka Sittu Kumar is all set to make a comeback on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala just days before the show is going to bid goodbye to us. Here's what he has to say.

It was only last week that the fans of popular Star Plus show received a major shock as the makers decided to call it wraps for it. Yes, the show is all set to go off air. The musical drama which started on 19 March 2018 is going to bid adieu to all on February 7, 2020, after a span of almost 2 years. This news has not only left the fans unhappy, but also the shows cast. Now, in a major development, the makers have decided to bring again the character of Sittu Kumar aka Romanch Mehtha just days before the show comes to an end.

Talking about his comeback, Romanch said, 'My character (Sittu Kumar) had been out for approximately 6 months. Kulfi is one of my favourite shows and Sittu mama will always be close to my heart as it has given me a good recognition among the audience. I was always ready to comeback on the show. Although I was not physically present, but my character’s was always associated with the track and I'm now elated to return. Yes, the comeback will be for a short period, owing to the show's closure, but I'm still happy to be a part Nilanjana mam’s.

Further revealing how his character will enter again, he mentioned, It’s going to be a major drama which will be against Kulfi and my entry will come as a major support for her.' Expressing his feelings about the show's closure, Romanch opined, It is extremely sad and disheartening that a show like Kulfi is going off air. It has a beautiful storyline and a completely different concept, from those which are seen today.'

The show starred Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh, Anjali Dinesh Anand and others in the lead roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

