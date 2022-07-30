Ronit Bose Roy expresses gratitude to Shabana Azmi for inviting him & wife Neelam for Mijwan fashion show; PIC

Ronit Bose Roy is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani. The show made him an overnight star and he has never looked back since. He has worked in several web series and a few months back he made a comeback in TV shows with the show Swaran Ghar. The actor was recently spotted with veteran actress Shabana Azmi at Mijwan fashion show.

Ronit Bose Roy was recently seen at Mijwan fashion show in Mumbai. The actor was part of the event with his beautiful wife Neelam. He looked dapper in a black formal suit with a blue shirt. The actor shared a picture with fabulous actress Shabana Azmi, who looked gorgeous in a red saree. Ronit wrote in the captions, “Thank you @azmishabana18 for having us over tonight. What a glorious evening. We wish more Power and goodness to and from #mijwan.”

See post here-

Celebs at Mijwan fashion show

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the showstoppers of the main event and they looked stunning. Other celebrities include Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Lulia Vantur, Boney Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Asha Bhosale and many others.

Ronit Roy’s upcoming project

Ronit Bose Roy is all set to host a new crime show 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan'. On turning the host for the show, Ronit mentions: "I feel honoured to have a chance at hosting a show with such a powerful concept. 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' sheds light on soul-stirring crime stories based on real-life incidents." This show depicts a series of 65 episodes brings out crimes including honour killings, crimes of passion, crimes related to family disputes over various reasons, sexual harassment and crimes due to the impact of social media among others.

