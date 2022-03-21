Ronit Bose Roy to host new crime drama ‘India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan’

Colors channel is going to bring forth stories with its rousing new crime show ‘India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan’. The show will be hosted by Indian television icon Ronit Bose Roy. It will be depicting a riveting series of 65 episodes, which will cover a wide range of crimes that this country witnesses. The prominent topics include honour killings, crimes of passion, crimes related to family disputes over various reasons, sexual harassment, ‘modern crimes’ in the onset of social media, and numerous others.

On turning the host for the show, Ronit Bose Roy shared, “I feel honoured to have a chance at hosting a show with such a powerful concept. ‘India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan’ on COLORS sheds light on soul-stirring crime stories based on real-life incidents. This venture aims to reflect the hard-hitting realities of our society on the back of its mesmerizing episodes. Narrating these stories gives me a wonderful opportunity to create a deeper connection with them. Kudos to COLORS for taking the initiative of spreading awareness amongst our viewers while also giving them the entertainment that they deserve.”

Ronit, who worked in several popular shows including 'Adaalat', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' and 'Bandini' among others, was last seen in a cameo role in the show Swaran Ghar. Talking about his entry in the show, “I am not difficult to approach, I am really approachable. Dekho sur saat hi hote hai na Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni, and with them, we have made so many songs. So the point is not to do something different. The story might sound similar to something that I have done before or seen before, but the point is how are we going to tell the story now.”



