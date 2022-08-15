Ronit Boseroy drops PIC with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter; Calls them 'Good looking and talented boys'

Ronit Boseroy is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani. The show made him an overnight star and he has never looked back since. He has worked in several web series and a few months back he made a comeback in TV shows with the show Swaran Ghar. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops and has also been a part of numerous movies.

Today, Ronit Boseroy took to her Instagram handle and dropped a selfie with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The three look handsome as they pose for the picture. Sharing this picture, he captioned, "Such a pleasure being in the same frame with these good looking and talented boys. Tons of love @shahidkapoor and @ishaankhatter".

On the professional front, Ronit Boseroy recently turned host for a crime show 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan'. On turning the host for the show, Ronit mentions: "I feel honoured to have a chance at hosting a show with such a powerful concept. 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' sheds light on soul-stirring crime stories based on real-life incidents." This show depicts a series of 65 episodes that brings out crimes including honour killings, crimes of passion, crimes related to family disputes over various reasons, sexual harassment, and crimes due to the impact of social media among others.

Ronit Boseroy has worked in several popular shows including 'Adaalat', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', and 'Bandini' among others, was last seen in a cameo role in the show Swaran Ghar.

