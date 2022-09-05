Ronit Boseroy, Guru Randhawa's flight lands in Delhi instead of Mumbai due to technical snag; Watch

Ronit Boseroy is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani. The show made him a star and he has never looked back since. Ronit is very active on his social media handle and often shares his whereabouts with his fans. Today, Ronit uploaded a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen sitting inside an aircraft. In this video, the actor informed that he is flying from Delhi to Mumbai and shared that he is very excited to return to Mumbai as he will be meeting his family after 20 days.

Ronit was also accompanied by popular Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa on the flight. Soon, Ronit uploaded another video and shared a shocking event that took place during his journey. The actor explained that the flight returned to Delhi and could not reach Mumbai as there was a technical snag in his aircraft. While sharing this update, the actor also joked and said, "We all were scared but (pans the camera to Guru Randhawa) he was the most sacred person here". Sharing this clip, he wrote, "Update! Flight UK951 Delhi to Mumbai has returned to Delhi due to a technical snag! Landing was safe and everybody clapped in landing! Jai bhole baba ki".

After this, Ronit also shared further updates and uploaded another video in which the actor informed that the passengers were quickly moved to gate number 58 at the Delhi airport and told that as all the passengers arrive they will take another flight to Mumbai. During this, Ronit also posed for some selfies with his fans. Sharing this video, the actor captioned, "We have been speedily moved to a new gate with the new aircraft ready to go. Well done @vistara for the prompt response."

On the professional front, Ronit Boseroy has worked in several popular shows including 'Adaalat', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', and 'Bandini' among others, was last seen in a cameo role in the show Swaran Ghar.

