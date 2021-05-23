Ronit Roy on experiencing the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae: The first four or five days were quite bad

Television actor Ronit Bose Roy, who is currently living in Goa, opened up about the horrific aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae he had to experience. Take a look.

States on the western coast of India are on high alert since the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned citizens to brace for Tauktae Cyclone. The storm has already severely affected Gujarat and Maharashtra. Amid this, several actors and actresses have been consistently urging their fans to stay indoors and take the necessary safety precautions. Television actor Ronit Bose Roy, who is currently living in Goa with his family, opened up about the horrific aftermath of the storm he had to experience.

A few days ago, Ronit shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein he confessed that he had never seen Goa so ‘deserted’. Now, the star has shared his experience dealing with the storm. “Our house is right next to the coast. The intensity of the cyclone was quite bad,” he said. The actor said that he and his family had to go through a lot since all the power supply poles fell down. He also talked about the water storage they are experiencing during these trying times. He referred to the storm as, “scary”, and “extremely powerful.”

Amid the pandemic, Ronit has been trying to spread positivity through his social media platform. He explained that due to the prolonged Covid-19 crisis, people have become resilient to dealing with hardships. Amid the cyclone situation, narrated the traumatic moment, “At least four or five trees on my property fell,” and said that they were fearful that a huge Mango tree in front of their house would fall. “it would have taken the whole house down,” he added.

Also Read| WATCH: Ronit Roy talks about after effects of Cyclone Tauktae in Goa: 'I have never seen Goa so deserted'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :hindustan times

Share your comment ×