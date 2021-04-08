  1. Home
Ronit Roy gets his first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Shares PIC post vaccination

Ronit Roy took to social media to share his picture as he got his jab of coronavirus vaccine.
Actor Ronit Roy on Thursday received the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention. The 55-year-old actor tweeted the news with a photograph that shows him getting the jab on his tattooed left arm.

Ronit posted the photo with the hashtag "#vaccinated". The day before, the actor had posted an emotional note on social media expressing gratitude for being the hero in his own life story.

"I've been the hero in multiple movies but what makes me most driven is that I'm the hero of my own story and three other stories that get written every day. Thank you god for given me this position and the strength to be there," Ronit tweeted on Wednesday.

Ronit features in the new web series "7 Kadam" alongside Amit Sadh. Helmed by Mohit Jha, the cast of the show also includes Deeksha Seth, Rohini Banerjee, Shilpi Roy, Ashok Singh and Bidisha Ghosh.

Ronit recently tweeted to thank his fans for showering the series with love. He wrote: "Thank you so much for all the love y'all have showered on my work in #7kadam Especially West Bengal! Love you."

