Ronit Roy REVEALS his business is shut during lockdown; Says ‘I am selling things to support 100 families’

Ronit Roy has stated that the lockdown has come up with a hard time as everyone’s work is stopped and people are struggling to meet their expenses.

The ongoing lockdown in India has taken a massive toll on lives across the country and the entertainment industry has also been facing the brunt. The industry has been shut down for over two months and many artists have been facing a financial crisis due to delay in payments. In fact, some of the artists have also taken a drastic step of committing suicide due to the financial crisis. , who is heartbroken with the suicides in the industry stated that while everyone faces a financial crisis at some point of time in their lives, suicide is definitely not the solution to the problem.

In his recent interaction with ETimes, Ronit spoke about 90-day payment rule and the ongoing debate about it during the lockdown. The renowned actor asserted that while the rule has always been in the contract, the producers or the channel needs to understand that the artists are also a part of the team and they need money to meet their daily experience. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also emphasised while he hasn’t made any money since January, his small business has also been shut during the lockdown. However, Ronit revealed that he was been selling things to support 100 families that he is responsible for.

“During this time everyone's work is stopped and they have to somehow arrange money to meet their daily expenses. Don't give them extra money, but at least pay them what they are owed. Because everyone right now is under extreme emotional, mental and physical stress because of the lockdown. Personally, I haven't made money since January. I have a small business which was running and is now shut since March. Whatever I have, I am selling things to support about 100 families that I am responsible for. I am not a very rich man, but I am doing it. So, these Production houses and channels who have these big, lavish offices which are visible from 2 Kms away from a highway, they need to do something. They have to take care of the people on the ground. At a time like this if they don't take care of the actors then it's not fair. You have to pay them after 90 days, but they need now, give it to them now. They can't stay hungry. It's on both side,” the actor was quoted saying.

The Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 actor further urged the production houses to give the artists some maintenance so that they can survive. On the other hand, Ronit also urged the people facing a financial crisis not to lose hope and hang in there. “I know what it means to stay hungry. I could survive for four years because I did not have a family. Akela aadmi bhukha so sakta hai but bacchon ko bhukha nahi sula sakta. All I want to tell them is that this too shall pass and don't take any wrong step. Stay strong, hang in there, tough time calls for tough measures so hang in there we will emerge victorious and stronger,” he added.

