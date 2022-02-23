Ronit Roy REVEALS the reason for staying away from TV roles ahead of new show Swaran Ghar

Ronit Roy is scheduled to make his television comeback with the television drama Swaran Ghar, in which he will play Kanwaljeet Bedi. It's his first major television appearance since Adaalat 2, which aired in 2016. Ronit Roy is quite the household name in television and has garnered a huge fanbase. In a recent interview, Ronit Roy revealed why he stayed away from TV fo so long and about his new show, Swaran Ghar and his role in it as well.

In an promotional interview for his new show with ETimes, Ronit said that he stayed away from TV because it started getting too repetitive and there was no progressiveness.

“There was a mismatch in the way they were doing programming and my sensibilities as I was evolving as a human being and an actor,” he said. Ronit also revealed that he did another stint for a channel around two-three years back and though he was expecting a lot from that role, it didn't work out the way he thought it would. However, it all changed with his new show, Swaran Ghar.

As for his new show and his role, Ronit expressed, "This time I am very proud to say that I accepted this role on a narration over the phone. Then I fought a lot to bring the part to what I had interpreted it as. ” He added that he was lucky to have a co-star like Sangita Ghosh, a director and a team that understood that worked hard with him. He confessed he was very happy with this role on Television and while it is a short role, the character has a lot to say in a very short time."

Also Read: Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh to play lead role in upcoming TV show Swaran Ghar