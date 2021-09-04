Roop Durgapal shares her first scene with late Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘Still numb still can't believe’

Balika Vadhu fame actress Roop Durgapal has shared a picture with the late actor Sidharth Shukla, as she recalls their first scene together in the show. Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode on September 2. As per reports, the 40-year-old actor suffered a heart attack. The death of the actor came as a shock to the television fraternity as he was a very active and lively person, who was loved by all.

Popular TV actress Roop Durgapal also could not control her grief over the huge loss. She shared in her tweet that news of his death is still unbelievable. She said that she is numb and even if he is not here, his memories will always stay. She addressed him as Shiv bhaiya, which was his character name in the show Balika Vadhu.

She wrote in the post, “Our first scene together Still numb.. still can't believe.. but these memories will always stay.. May you find peace in a better place Shiv Bhaiya..”

The actress talked to Pinkvilla and shared that their brother-sister bond was not just for the show, but it was in real life as well. She said, “I don't know how to react. I am numb. Life is so unpredictable. We recently spoke when Surekha Sikri ma'am passed away and otherwise we would also stay connected through phone. He was too young to go. It's not fair! I lost a brother and that pain is going to stay forever.”