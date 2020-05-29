Roopa Ganguly on Mahabharat: Playing Draupadi was challenging as I was not well versed in speaking Hindi

Roopa Ganguli, who played the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat, finally opens up on how was it to play the iconic character and the memories she has about it.

The world is living in nostalgia today and the one show which has struck a chord with everyone is Mahabharat. Roopa Ganguly, who played the role of Draupadi, finally opens up on how was it to play the iconic character and the memories she has about it. "We had put in a lot of hard work and we were confident that people would like the show. But slowly we got to know about the impact it had on people. We got the news that trains used to stop at stations which had a television so people could watch Mahabharat! At that time, we were very busy shooting the show, so we never really realized that the show had become such a huge hit. I didn't even get a chance to watch the show properly at the time," she recalled.

About playing Draupadi, she shared, "I had the most wonderful time playing Draupadi. While it was a challenge for me because I was not so well-versed in speaking Hindi, I made double the effort. The one memory that I have from the time was that I used to be the first one to turn up on the sets. The schedule was very strict back then and we all had to report on time. Ravi Ji was very friendly but he also made sure that we follow a disciplined life on the sets. And I had no problem as I would report on the sets way before the 7 am deadline. I would be there at 5 am!"

Mahabharat is currently being telecast on Colors.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×