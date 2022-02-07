Rose Day Throwback: When Hina Khan received a huge bouquet of roses from beau Rocky Jaiswal

The Valentine’s week has started and the first day is Rose Day, which is celebrated on 7th February. Television actress Hina Khan has been dating beau Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. She is very fond of Valentine’s week celebrations, and has been sharing pictures with Rocky. The actress had shared a picture of the lovely bouquet that she received from boyfriend Rocky on Rose Day. Hina had shared a picture of the beautiful bouquet and wished her fans Happy Rose Day. In the picture, she is seen sitting with Rocky Jaiswal. He had surprised the actor with a lovely gesture, some years back. Hina took to Twitter to thank him for his special gift for her. She wrote in the caption, “Happy rose day.”

Rocky was the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Hina met him. Interestingly, this is the same show with which Hina made her acting debut in the television industry in the year 2009.

Talking about their marriage plans, Rocky shared with Hindustan Times, “We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage. Mentally, we’re there. We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn’t make sense to us. Even after getting married, I’ve seen that people aren’t close to one another, and then what’s the point of getting married. We think that there’s still time for marriage. Eventually, we’ll get married but that time is not now.”

