Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla are a sizzling couple as they pose in swimwear in throwback PIC from Maldives

Rubina Dilaik and hubby Abhinav Shukla are one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always swooned fans, especially since their stint in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina and Abhinav have never shied away from sharing loved-up moments and pictures on the internet, be it on Instagram or their YouTube channel. And now, their latest picture together from Maldives has set social media on fire.

Earlier today, Abhinav took to his Instagram space and posted a picture featuring himself with wifey Rubina and it has the temperature soaring. The husband-and-wife duo can be seen chilling by a poolside in Maldives, with their feet in the water, while they soak up the sun. The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looked breathtakingly hot in a black floral bikini, that perfectly showed her toned midriff. Rubina donned a big hat and kept her hair open. She was seated beside Abhinav who looked quite handsome himself in blue, white, and red shorts. Together, the couple looked absolutely picture-perfect, as they dished out some major relationship and travel goals.

Abhinav shared this picture and captioned it “Remembering the Maldivian sun”.

Take a look:

As soon as he shared the picture, fans and friends showered it with love. Nikki Tamboli who was a housemate of the couple on Bigg Boss commented, “You have the moon with you (heart eye and red heart emoji)”. One fan wrote, “We love you Rubinav”, while another’s comment read, “Hottie Rubinav”.