Rubina Dilaik is an absolute stunner in golden hour PICS as she exudes grace in a saree

Rubina Dilaik keeps quite an active presence on social media. Apart from impressing fans with her acts in popular daily soaps like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina also regularly turns heads for her style game. The actress often shares pictures on her social media handles while fans swoon over her looks. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, the Bigg Boss 14 fame actress took to Instagram a few hours back and posted a slew of pictures looking absolutely stunning in her ethnic avatar.

A few hours back, Rubina took to the photo-blogging app and posted several pictures featuring herself. The actress could be seen donning a gorgeous, shimmery beige saree that she paired with an embellished pink blouse. She kept her hair down on a side, while she accessorized the look with some bangles and a watch. The actress wrapped up the look with soft-glam makeup and a pair of heels. As she posed in the golden-hour sunlight, the pictures clicked by hubby Abhinav Shukla, tuned out even more aesthetic. Sharing these pictures on the gram, Rubina wrote, “Golden hour with my magic man @ashukla09”.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the post with likes and love-filled comments.

Rubina also posted a fun reel featuring her and Abhinav, as they both posed for pictures.

The video and pictures are from Jyotika’s engagement. For the unversed, Rubina’s sister Jyotika Dilaik recently got engaged to her longtime beau Rajat Sharma. Earlier yesterday, the actress took to Instagram and posted a video from the engagement day, while sharing the news with fans and followers. Jyotika is a content creator, who gained popularity when she entered the Bigg Boss House last season to support Rubina.

