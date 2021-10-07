Rubina Dilaik adds quirky headscarf to her pretty pink attire, leaves Nikki Tamboli stunned

On Wednesday, October 6, Television actor Rubina Dilaik took to her social media platform to share a slew of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. Slaying in gorgeous hues of pink, her latest photos screamed her love for the colour in a quirky way. The Bigg Boss 14 winner aptly knows how to make head turns and her social media space is a testimony to it. Rubina’s photos surely won the hearts of her Instagram family, as many of them dropped sweet comments of appreciation under her post.

In the photo, she can be seen donning a white bralette which is topped with a pink striped jacket. Matching comfy trousers and chunky white and pink shoes rounded off her ensemble. However, Rubina added a retro tadka to her chic look by opting for a quirky headscarf. Speaking of her makeup, pink cheeks and curled eyelashes added elegance to her look. In addition to this, sleek hair tied in a messy bun completed her latest quirky attire. While sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote, “Waqt k saath nahi badle toh na Badle !!!”

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it ended up garnering umpteen likes in no time. Not only fans but even actors Nikki Tamboli and Srishty Rode were left stunned. While Nikki hailed her as ‘baby’ before adding a fire emoticon in her comment, on the other hand, Rode dropped a lovestruck emoji under her post.

In terms of work, Rubina Dilaik previously participated in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14. She ended up lifting the winners trophy, ever since then, she has been a part of several music videos. Currently, she wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood debut movie, Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav.

