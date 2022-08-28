Rubina Dilaik admires hubby Abhinav Shukla's efforts in making her birthday special, shares a loved-up PIC

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the favourite couples in the telly world. Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly.

Rubina and Abhinav are often spotted going on vacations and spending time together. Recently, Rubina celebrated her 33rd birthday along with her family and friends. Today, Rubina took to her Instagram handle and dropped a love-filled picture with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Sharing this picture, Rubina wrote, "You make Every Birthday So Special…….. #love @ashukla09". Fans and friends have showered their immense love on the duo.

On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav couple met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

On the professional front, Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. Rubina will soon be seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: 7 PICS that prove Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant's love for the mountains