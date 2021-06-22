Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla complete 3 years of marital bliss; Share throwback PHOTO

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla look dreamy in their throwback wedding photo.

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently completed three years of their marriage on 21st June. The couple is termed as the power couple of the TV industry and enjoy a huge fan following on social media. They entered the show Bigg Boss 14 together when they had hit a rough patch in their marriage, but staying together helped their relationship become strong and secure. After the show, they emerged as a strong couple and received a massive amount of love from the audience. On their wedding anniversary, here is a throwback picture of the beloved couple from their marriage day.

In the throwback picture of the couple, they look ravishing. Rubina Dilaik looks bewitching in the charming floral pastel bridal lehenga. She has paired the look with heavy work jewellery that accentuated the bridal appeal. Abhinav, on the other hand, wore a pastel blue sherwani with floral embroidery work on cuffs and collar. He also wore a floral turban, matching his beautiful bride. The way they look into each other’s eyes with love will win your heart.

See picture here-

The couple met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

