Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla complete 4 years of marital bliss; Actress shares unseen wedding PICS

Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the favourite couples in the telly world. Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly.

Rubina-Abhinav are often spotted going on vacations and spending time together. Today, Rubina and Abhinav completed four years of marital bliss, and on this occasion, taking to her Instagram, Rubina shared some treasured snaps from their wedding. She shared several photos and videos which justify their amazing bond and proves that they make an adorable pair. Sharing these pictures, Rubina captioned, "Us then, now and forever". Their friends including Srishty Rode, Shardul Pandit, and Aastha Gill among others have flooded the comment section with lovely wishes for the couple.

Speaking of Rubina, she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and since then, her popularity has increased. At present, the actress is in Cape Town shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. For the uninitiated, Abhinav Shukla was also a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show and participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

On the professional front, Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She recently joined hands with Rajpal Yadav for a film titled 'Ardh', which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June.

