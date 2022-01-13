Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla extend Lohri greetings to fans; Actress shares their PIC

India is celebrating the auspicious festival of Lohri today. The festival marks the end of winter and the arrival of warmer weather. This harvest festival of Punjab is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year. On Lohri, families come together to light bonfires, exchange gifts and eat festive food. Keeping with the fervour, television actress Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also wished fans ‘Happy Lohri’ on social media and shared a beautiful picture of them. Bollywood celebrities have also extended their warm wishes to fans.

The picture, which Rubina shared on her Instagram stories, shows the couple posing in their garden area. The actress is wearing a blue printed attire and Abhinav is wearing an olive green sweatshirt. They look adorable together. They look adorable together and that’s the reason they enjoy such a huge fan following. The couple had openly said that they were facing compatibility issues at Bigg Boss 14. But they worked on their relationship and came out strongly. Fans adore their chemistry.

Well, Abhinav was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rubina was seen in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki season two. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut.

Take a look at the picture here:

Talking about Lohri, foods such as jaggery, gachak and rewri are central to the festival, and so are peanuts, popcorn and til. The festival is primarily a Punjabi festival, it is celebrated by many people across the country who light bonfires and dance to welcome longer days after the winter solstice.

