Rubina Dilaik and Keerti Kelkar hop on to THIS latest Insta trend; Share VIDEO showcasing their bond

Rubina and Keerti are trending on social media. Fans are very happy seeing two actresses together in one frame.

Former Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Keerti Kelkar shares a strong bond. They are very close and often give us friendship goals. The girls love to spend time with each other and always go on a family vacation together. Even after the actress won the reality show, Keerti and Sharad were seen at their party. Today, the duo teamed up and made an Instagram reel on the latest viral trend on the platform. As soon as they shared the video, fans rejoiced to see them together.

In the short video, they winked while posing for the camera. Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, the Shakti actress wrote, “You got this Keerti Kelkar.” In the comment section, her friend also replied saying, "Yes baby." She has also reposted the same reel on her Instagram feed. In no time the video was flooded with hearts and love emojis. One of the fans commented, “haha cuties reunited, finally.” Another fan wrote in the comment, “Omgg finally reunited.”

Rubina is an avid social media user. She always shares pictures of fashion, travel, workouts. Recently, she had shared a picture in flared pants and was looking stunning.

To note, the actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla had completed three years of their marriage on June 21. They tied the knot in 2018. Their marriage was themed in white colour and photos were all over the internet. This year, the couple was not together as Abhinav was shooting for the upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

