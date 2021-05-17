Rubina Dilaik and sister Jyotika enjoy sisterhood moment as they heal from COVID 19 infection: SEE PICS

Rubina Dilaik and her sister Jyotika had tested positive for COVID 19 and have quarantined themselves in their parental home in Shimla. Rubina shared a picture with her as they chill in their home together.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress Rubina Dilaik was recently declared COVID 19 positive. She has home quarantined herself in her hometown, Shimla. There she is getting complete care and is recovering now. The actress also shared a video of herself on the auspicious day of Eid, where she wished her fans and also told them that she has healed around seventy percent. Her sister Jyotika has also got affected by COVID and she is also spending time in her family home in Shimla. The sisters recently shared a picture of themselves.

In the latest picture shared by Rubina Dilaik, she is joined by her sister Jyotika. The actress is seen lying down with the backdrop of greenery and beautiful hills. The Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote in the caption that she and her sister are healing together as they both are spending time in their family home. The actress wrote, "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together @jyotikadilaik."

Numerous people commented on her picture, Jaan Kumar Sanu said, “I'm so happy seeing this @rubinadilaik @jyotikadilaik”, Asees Kaur wrote “Aww”, etc.

Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla is presently in Cape Town as he one of the contestants of the reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In one of her videos, the actress shared that he keeps checking on her and she feels thankful for him being in her life. She had also thanked her fans for their prayers and wishes, as she says that it is because of them she is recovering fast.

