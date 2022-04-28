Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Find Out
Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to enter its twelfth season. Popular celebs from the industry have been confirmed to participate in the show.
As per the India Forums report, actress Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was supposed to take part in the show last season, but due to her work commitment, she had to leave it. Sriti Jha is among the most popular actresses in the television industry and has been part of numerous shows. She is particularly famous for her role of Pragya in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. And now, Sriti is all set to take an adventurous ride in her career as she has been reported to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Apart from Rubina and Sriti, there are other names as well who are reported to participate in the show including Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, and choreographer Tushar Kalia. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure-based show and is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. The show is all set to enter its twelfth season and is likely to premiere this August on Television.
