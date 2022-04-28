Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Find Out

The new season of the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has created a lot of buzz amongst the audiences. The last season of the show saw famous television celebrities as participants and was conducted in South Africa. Last year, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul had participated. Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner. Now the new season is on its way to take the audience on an exciting adventure.

As per the India Forums report, actress Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was supposed to take part in the show last season, but due to her work commitment, she had to leave it. Sriti Jha is among the most popular actresses in the television industry and has been part of numerous shows. She is particularly famous for her role of Pragya in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. And now, Sriti is all set to take an adventurous ride in her career as she has been reported to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Apart from Rubina and Sriti, there are other names as well who are reported to participate in the show including Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, and choreographer Tushar Kalia. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure-based show and is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. The show is all set to enter its twelfth season and is likely to premiere this August on Television.

