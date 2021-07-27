Rubina Dilaik announces music video with Abhinav Shukla, fans swoon in excitement call it ‘record breaker’

On Monday, July 26, actor Rubina Dilaik, took to her Instagram space to announce her upcoming project alongside husband Abhinav Sinha. The popular TV couple are gearing up to feature in a music video together. Crooned by Vishal Mishra, the announcement post of the music video was shared alongside a stunning picture of Rubina and Abhinav. While, the Shakti star dazzles in a white floral salwar suit, on the other hand, Abhinav looks dapper in an orange kurta-shirt .

While sharing the post, Rubina articulated, ““Your guesses were bang on. We @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned.” As soon as the announcement surfaced online, fans began flooding Rubina’s post with sweet comments. A user said, “cannot wait babies”, another fan already predicted that the music video is going to be a “record breaker for sure”. The TV couple also left fans mesmerised as one of them wrote, “look at the pair guys. They’re so perfect”.