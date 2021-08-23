Rubina Dilaik ANSWERS one thing she regrets not doing in Bigg Boss 14 & it involves Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is among the prominent names in the Indian television industry. She was among the most loved contestants of the reality show, because of her positive and strong personality. She was considered as the boss lady because of her never back down attitude for herself and her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The actress recently answered her fans' query about what is her biggest regret of doing or not doing in the Boss house.

She recently shared details of her biggest regret on her social media. She shared, “I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House!! Then I didn’t have a clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions and was overwhelmed with so much happening!"

She further wrote, “Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard was the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated. Fate of his BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of “less competent" members who were not even in the race, and had ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in pain and anguish that I didn’t even see it for what it was. I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR elimination (Not by Bigg Boss) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show… (sic)."

See post here-

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli also commented, “Exactly that day even I can’t forget Btw loved the last line but anyway babe thik hai jo ho Gaya wo ho Gaya Loveee you @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik”