Rubina Dilaik to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Actress says she’s ‘very motivated & excited’

One of the most popular shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi will be soon back with its 12th season. Yes, Rohit Shetty’s adventure stunts-based reality show has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Like every year, this season too, the show will see an interesting mix of celebrities turn into contestants, who fight their worst fears and phobias in Cape Town for the trophy. Among others, popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is a confirmed contestant on the show.

Last year, Rubina’s hubby and actor Abhinav Shukla was a participant in the show. This time around, the actress will be seen exploring her daredevil side. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has already showcased her headstrong personality and boss-lady personality on the reality show. And this time, fans will get to witness her conquer her fears.

Talking about beginning this journey, Rubina Dilaik said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

Apart from Rubina, there are other names as well who are reported to participate in the show including Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, and choreographer Tushar Kalia. The show is all set to enter its 12th season and is likely to premiere this August on Television.

