Rubina Dilaik bemused with Instagram filter ‘What should I do in 2022's’ suggestion; Asks fans about it

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She enjoys a huge fan following and it has been only increasing after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. The actress had joined the show with husband Abhinav Shukla where they even revealed taking a divorce due to compatibility issues. But a year has passed away and now they have grown stronger. Well, apart from this the actress is very active on social media. She has today used an Instagram filter ‘What should I do in 2022’ and the answer has left her surprised.

The filter says she should get a job. Rubina, having a cup of coffee, is a little confused and hence sought fans’ suggestions. One of the fans wrote, “Do whatever you want to do.” While many dropped heart and laughing emojis in the comment section. The actress has given hit shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Devon Ke Dev ...Mahadev and Shakti. And now she is more actively doing music videos. In some she has also appeared with her husband.

Recently, a troll posted an edited picture of Rubina on photo-sharing app. The photo features a throwback picture of the actress and had the caption, “The struggle is real!” However, Rubina reacted to it and wrote, “I want to meet the genius who edited the ‘left’ picture…. And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life…”

Take a look at the post here:

Rubina Dilaik made her debut with the show Chhoti Bahu. She was last seen in the TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki season two. The actress will also feature in a Bollywood movie soon.

