Rubina Dilaik bids adieu to the series Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki; Shares adorable pictures with co stars

Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya has finally bid adieu to the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as she shared some beautiful pictures with co-stars from the show. Take a look.

Colors' TV's popular show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, it is all set to take a leap in the coming days. And as such, the lead actress of the show, Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya has bid adieu to the show. The actress recently shared pictures and videos from her last day shoot with the team on her Instagram handle. In these posts, Rubina was seen clicking pictures with her entire team including Kamya Punjabi. From the pictures, it can bee seen that the team was celebrating Lohri. She praised her team and said that they have been a strength and guiding force for her. She also mentioned that it has been a life changing experience for her.

Not only this, Rubina also shared video from the sets where she recounted her beautiful memories that she has made throughtout the show. Sharing a heartfelt message with fans, Rubina was heard saying in the video, 'It is the best day of my life today as it is not an end, but a new beginning for something new and better.' She thanked her fans for the love and support that they have showered on her all these years. Though she did not make any announcement of her next project and show.

Take a look at Rubina's last days shoot pictures from Shakti sets:

For the unversed, Shakti revolved around the concept of giving an identity to transgenders. Rubina essayed the character of a eunuch and was lauded for her acting chops. After the leap, Jigyasa Singh will be seen portraying the role of Heer, also a eunuch. The leap will be aired on January 20th.

On the personal front, Rubina tied the knot with long time beau Abhinav Shukla in June 2018, and they are now one of the adored couples in the Television industry. What do you think of Rubina's last day shoot pictures?Are you going to miss her? Drop-in your comments below.

