Rubina Dilaik channels her inner desi diva in a lavender colour ethnic wear; SEE PICS

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are riding high on the success of their recently released song Tumse Pyaar Hai. The song is trending on social media and to thank her fans for the love, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. She looked stunning in the lavender colour ethnic attire.

She writes, “Thank you dear fans, for making #tumsepyaarhai a success.” In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a lavender colour Anarkali kurta paired with palazzos. She looked gorgeous in the attire and completed the look by wearing a mojari. Rubina opted for a beaded hairstyle and soft makeup. She did not wear any lip colour and kept it minimalistic. The whole look is perfect for an evening get-together.

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans started dropping comments. They dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Recently, Abhinav Shukla had opened up about being 'borderline dyslexic'.

“I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact!,” he had written on his Twitter handle. Many celebrities came out and showed their support to him. On the work front, he is currently been seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Rubina is seen in a daily soap Shakti. Both had gone for a vacation to Goa recently.

