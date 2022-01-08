Rubina Dilaik channels her weekend mood in a fun video; Watch

TV actress Rubina Dilaik never ceases to impress us with her social media feed and her recent post is proof. Celebrating the first weekend of the new year, Rubina Dilaik on Saturday treated her fans to a gorgeous video straight from her bedroom. The ‘Chhoti Bahu’ actress took to Instagram and posted a clip in which she looks breathtakingly beautiful. The video sees Rubina dressed in a white deep neck camisole and dark green pyjamas and her hair is tied in a neat bun. The actress is seen playfully teasing her fans by making goofy faces and flaunting her jhumkas.

The actress’ morning mood is so relatable, and we wish to wake up from the bed looking like her too. She even added the song ‘Sketchers’ by DripReport that aptly complemented the tone of the post. taking to the captions, Rubina wrote, “Good morning… and added two little heart emoticons.” Scores of fans responded to the video in the comments section, but what caught our attention was the comment by Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla. Perplexed by his wife’s post, he left a face with rolling eyes emoticon.

Meanwhile, fans left red heart and lovestruck emoticons over the post and wished her good morning.

Check the video here:

Going by her social media, it is safe to say that the actress keeps her fans glued by posting intriguing updates. Earlier, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant posted a picture of herself in a dramatic bright yellow frilly gown, in which she looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale.

On the work front, Rubina is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Palash Muchhal’s Ardh where she will star alongside Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbushan Kharbanda.

