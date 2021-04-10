Rubina Dilaik is a complete water baby as she poses in the pool & gets clicked by Abhinav Shukla; See PICS

The fans of Rubina Dilaik are delighted to see her pool pictures as she looks stunning in a blue bikini adorned with pink flowers.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress loves to share pictures and videos of her. Rubina Dilaik was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and she was immensely loved for her attitude in the show. The actress had entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla, and they went through numerous ups and downs together in the show. They stood by each other and came out stronger as a couple from the show. The couple is now seen spending quality time with each other.

The actress has recently shared a picture in a pool and left her fans awestruck. The flawless beauty and boss lady Rubina Dilaik knows how to raise the temperature as she dips in the pool. Her new social media post is making her fans gush as she gazes at her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress looks sizzling as in a blue bikini. She has a flower on one side of her ear. She wrote in the caption about how special she feels when Abhinav Shukla looks at her.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Love the way you look at me”.

See post here:

Rubina Dilaik is a popular name in the television industry owing to her numerous acting roles. She was loved by the audience for her various performances in different series over the years. The actress was last seen in the music video Galat along with her friend and Bigg Boss co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

Also read- I have not been cheated in love, but had my heart breaks: Rubina Dilaik on Galat, and life after Bigg Boss

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×