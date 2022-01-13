Rubina Dilaik on COVID-19 recovery phase: ‘This new year is all about health, fitness & regaining my energy’

Rubina Dilaik had recently shared on her social media that she had tested COVID-19 positive once again. She shared that she had been under medication and has fully recovered from it now. The actress is among the most popular names in the television sector and is also known for her fitness. She talked with ETimes about contracting the virus and how she took care of herself in the situation.

Confirming the news, she said, “Yes I tested COVID positive again, but now I have tested negative. From December 29 to January 7, I had quarantined myself. I couldn't celebrate new year and I was just taking rest at home. But fortunately, this wave isn't affecting people as much as the earlier one. I was hit by the second and third wave both. This time too, my health took a toll because my energy levels went low and I am still regaining my energy back even after testing negative. I took all the precautions, but this wave is really contagious and even after all the care, I got it."

Talking about her recovery and how she is taking care of herself at home. The Bigg Boss 14 winner said, “I use homemade ghee in all my food, drink kadha thrice a day and do not skip my meals. This is how I am taking care of myself. I walk for 10 to 15 minutes because rigorous exercise is not recommended. So I'm taking small steps to regain my energy. It's going to take some time to get back to normal.”

Rubina also shared that she had lot of plans for the year 2022, but she has kept them aside as taking care of health is most important. She said that she has delayed her projects for about a month and this new year is all about her health, fitness and regaining her energy.



