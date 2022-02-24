Rubina Dilaik is date night ready in her green sequin short dress and statement earrings; VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik is among the leading actresses of the television industry and she was the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans admire her unique fashion style. She can easily carry off both Indian and Western outfits. The actress shared a video from her recent photoshoot in which she is looking fabulous in green short dress.

Rubina Dilaik sported a velvet green wrap-around dress that has sequin work on it. She had paired the look with beads statement earrings in white and gold. She wore strappy golden footwear. Her attire is perfect for date night or partying with friends.

Rubina Dilaik started her acting career with the show Chhoti Bahu and has been part of numerous other shows. The actress rose to fame with her debut show. She was last seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina was also a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, along with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 where she gave a special dance performance along with other previous Bigg Boss winners. She has also worked with Abhinav in music videos, which were appreciated by fans.



