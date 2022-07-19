Rubina Dilaik to Divyanka Tripathi, TV actresses who broke the ‘bahu image’ on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most daring and thrilling shows on TV screens. The show has been entertaining the audience for decades with its exciting and adventure-based stunts. The show has a massive fan following and people love to see their favourite celebs doing thrilling stunts. Over the years, numerous celebs have showcased the fearless aspect of their lives by pulling through rigorous stunts and lifting the trophy. In the show, numerous TV actress broke their coy TV serial bahu image with their daring stunts. Here we have listed some of the fierce actresses who have been part of the show.

Rubina Dilaik

The actress started her acting career with the show Chhoti Bahu and rose to fame with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress was highly appreciated for her excellent role in the show. She is seen in the present season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and doing all her stunts diligently.

Shivangi Joshi

Beautiful actress Shivangi Joshi rose to fame with her role of Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also seen in the daily soap Balika Vadhu. The actress did her first reality show with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and got accolades from the host Rohit Shetty and the audience for her excellent performances.

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular bahus of the Telly industry. But she shattered that image with her exceedingly well performance in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was the first runner of the season and was titled ‘Dhakad’.

Kanika Mann

The adorable and bubbly actress was last seen in the daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, where she played the role of an innocent and simple girl. The actress is seen giving tough competition to the other contestants of Khatron for season 10.

Hina Khan

The actress is still known to many by her on-screen name of Akshara from the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was part of the show for 8 years and received lots of love for her adorable character. She was seen performing daring stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and became the first runner-up of the season.

Karishma Tanna

The actress stepped into the industry with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and went on to work in numerous other shows like Kahi To Milenge, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Dosti: Friends Forever, Baal Veer, Naagin 3 and many others. She broke her simple bahu image with her exceptional stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and lifted the winner’s trophy.

