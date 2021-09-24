Rubina Dilaik doesn't know 'what's in store for her tomorrow' as she enjoys on the swing; Watch

Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying her break from work. The actress was last seen in Shakti which went off air recently. The actors have also shot the last episode of the show. She had shared pictures from the last day and also penned down special note for everyone. The actress was part of the show for the last 5 years and had gained immense popularity. Rubina on Thursday took to her Instagram and shared a video of her enjoying a swing ride.

In the video, she is seen wearing a pink colour dress with a side slit and enjoying the swing and then the next moment Rubina is seen wearing white pants and T-shirt with a yellow jacket. The song ‘Tujhe kya gham’ song is being played. The song is from the film Delhi 6 which featured and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The song Masakali was very popular among the masses. As soon as she shared the video, fans started commenting.

One of the fans wrote, “Soo pretty.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Rubina enjoys a massive fan following.

Click here to view the video:

While sharing her last days' pictures from the shoot, she wrote, “Its a new beginning for such a beautiful end……. #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life …… thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years.”

