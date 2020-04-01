Rubina Dilaik donates 4 lakhs to CARES fund during COVID 19 breakdown; Thanks PM Modi for the opportunity

Rubina Dilaik, who has won hearts with her performance in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has decided to donate for India’s batter against COVID 19.

The nation is reeling under the outbreak of coronavirus these days and all we can do is to stay in home quarantine to prevent its widespread. While the positive cases of this deadly virus are increasing rapidly across India, the citizens are advised to stay indoors and practise social distancing in this crisis situation. Interestingly, in this hour of need, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced CARES Fund wherein he has appealed the bharatwasi to donate for the nation’s ongoing battle against COVID 19.

And while several celebrities have been doing their bit in donating for the cause, television actress Rubina Dilaik has also joined the league. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star has decided to donates Rs 4 lakh to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. She made the announcement on social media and expressed her gratitude towards PM Modi for giving her the opportunity to serve the people. Rubina wrote, “Our small contribution towards #COVID2019! Donated 4lacs to #PMCaresFund @narendramodi ji. Thank you sir for allowing us to help our people, our nation. #PMCARES.

Take a look at Rubina’s tweet about her donation:

Our small contribution towards #COVID2019 ! Donated 4lacs to #PMCaresFund @narendramodi ji .......... Thank you sir for allowing us to help our people , our Nation #PMCARES pic.twitter.com/Jzcn86xRnS — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) March 29, 2020

Earlier, television stars and Maniesh Paul had also pledged to donate to the PM CARES Fund to strengthen the country’s battle against COVID 19. While Maniesh pledged to don contribute Rs 20 lakh while Arjun donated Rs 5 lakh each to Prime Minister and Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Fund. “I knw it’s a drop in the ocean but it matters,” the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor stated.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More