Rubina Dilaik enjoys her date with Abhinav Shukla in Goa; Says ‘I count my blessings looking at you’

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved couples in the telly world. The couple got married in 2018 and their relationship had to go through numerous ups and downs, but they managed to come out stronger and closer to each other. They also entered Bigg Boss 14 house together and Rubina became the winner for the season. They love to go on dates and pamper each other. Rubina Dilaik has shared adorable pics of their recent date.

The actress and her actor-husband, Abhinav Shukla are seen seated opposite each other on a huge bench placed in a surreal green surrounding. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes and enjoy the beautiful moments on their trip to Goa. Rubina looks pretty in a monochrome printed dress. Her hair is tied up and she paired the look with a stylish choker. Abhinav Shukla sported a blue striped shirt with cotton trousers. Rubina Dilaik captioned it as, “I Count my blessings Looking at you every moment.”

See the post here:

Rubina told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview that Abhinav is the sort of ‘down-to-earth’ man that you rarely come across in life, and they now have a ‘great understanding’. Recalling a few instances that made her realise how much she loves Abhinav, Rubina said that he has a tremendous ‘EQ’ and that she is glad that she has him as a husband. She made it clear that they aren’t planning to have children just yet.

Rubina Dilaik will be soon making her OTT debut with web series, Ardh.

Also read- The Khatra Khatra Show: Rubina Dilaik and Sonakshi Sinha sit on a rotating chair, entertain the audience