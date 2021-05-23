Rubina Dilaik enjoys some Sunday positivity as she plays dress up in an elegant white & pink saree

Taking to Instagram, Rubina Dilaik shared a series of photos in which she posed for the camera while effortlessly slaying her saree look.

Days after recovering from Covid 19 in her hometown Shimla, Rubina Dilaik is making sure that she turns her Sunday into something special. Basking in the breezy mountain weather, Rubina played dress up on Sunday as she decked up after a long time. The Bigg Boss winner went all out with her outfit as she donned a white and pink saree and looked all things elegant.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a series of photos in which she posed for the camera while effortlessly slaying her saree look. The white and pink saree automatically brought a certain glow on Rubina's face as the actress looked radiant. She kept her makeup look minimal and even paired her saree with a tiny ruby bag.

Rubina accessorised with a pair of silver earrings, bangles and a watch which made the entire look seem chic yet elegant. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, "After long, enjoying Sunday and sending some positivity your way." Fans gushed over Rubina's looks as they flooded the comments section and dropped lovestruck emojis.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's photos below:

Over the weekend, Rubina also shared snaps of reuniting with her family after beating Covid 19. Featuring her mum, dad and sister, Rubina looked ecstatic as the family of four posed for adorable photos.

"So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful.....That's the thing about family... One is always cheerful and happy around them!" Rubina captioned the post. Click the link below to check it out.

