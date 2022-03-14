Rubina Dilaik 'feels pretty' as she looks enchanting in a white sharara; Watch

Bigg Boss 14 winner and spectacular actress Rubina Dilaik is regarded among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She has a huge following on social media and she regularly posts pictures as well as videos to keep fans updated. Her fans are also huge fans of her fashion sense, owing to which her stylish looks often create trends. The actress recently shared a video in a white suit and we are amazed by her simplistic beauty.

In the pictures, the actress has sported a white sharara. The kurta has golden foil print all over it. She has paired it with a beautiful jhumkas and a studded ring. She had put on a white bindi and light pink lipstick. Her hair is beautiful and slightly curly. She is seen enjoying the natural surroundings. The actress had put the song, ‘O re piya’ on the video and captioned, “Feeling #pretty”.

See video here: CLICK

Earlier, Rubina had posted a video from an ad shoot she did with Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. It was shot for the special occasion of Holi and delighted the actor's fans. Rubina will be soon seen in a web series named Ardh, and she had shared her look on social media. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has been part of music videos including some with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She had recently gone on a trekking trip with Abhinav and other friends including Srishty Rode. She shared pictures and videos from the trip.



Also read- PICS: Rubina Dilaik looks dreamy as she poses amidst a forest setting for her latest photoshoot