Rubina Dilaik flaunts her slender physique in a lavender saree and embellished corset; Photos

Rubina Dilaik is among the most popular actresses of the television sector. Her fashion sense is always appreciated by fans. The actress came into the limelight with her debut show, Chhoti Bahu. Her real personality was also hailed when she became part of Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina keeps her fans updated on social media. She has shared pictures in a lavender sheer saree with a gorgeous studded corset blouse. The colour of the saree is perfect for the summer. She has paired the look with the statement beaded earrings and light curls. She captioned the post as, “Kuch khaas hai……” Nia Sharma commented, “Gorgeous AF! @rubinadilaik”.

See post here:

Rubina Dilaik had recently shared a post on social media in which she had shown her injured back. There were bandages on her shoulder. She had captioned, "Not everything goes as per the plan”. Many of her friends and fans got worried and asked her about the injury. Shardul Pandit commented, “Kya hua? @rubinadilaik”, a fan commented, “What happened to our queen”, etc. Fans speculated that she got injured while shooting.

The actress was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 for a special performance. She has been doing numerous music videos and will also be seen in a movie soon.



