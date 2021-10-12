Rubina Dilaik gives beach vacay vibes as she poses in a black bikini in PICS from Maldives trip

Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading actresses of the television industry. The actress is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. He ringed in his birthday a few weeks back, and the couple had gone for a special vacation to the Maldives for the celebration. Rubina Dilaik has been sharing beach pictures from her trip and makes us want to pack our bags for a leave.

In the recent pictures shared by Rubina Dilaik, she is seen enjoying herself on the beach. She has sported a black printed bikini on the beach. The actress captioned it as, “Eunoia”, which means a well mind. Fans dropped fire emojis on her post.

See the post here:

Rubina has been sharing pictures from her trip on social media. She wrote in one of her posts, “What a welcome , what a celebration …….. and ufff the surprises…… you surely have planned @ashukla09 Best Birthday everrrrrrrr……@vakkarumaldives ….. @travelwithjourneylabel !!”. The actress was last seen in season two of her popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Presently, she is working on the upcoming film Ardh. She has also been part of music videos after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 with Abhinav. She was declared the winner of season 14 of the show. Abhinav was also seen in many hit TV serials. Rubina and Abhinav had a great time on their special vacation as they enjoyed some quality time together at Maldives.

