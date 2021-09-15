Rubina Dilaik gives herself a funky haircut while shooting in the jungle; See pic

Actress Rubina is among the most loved actresses in the television industry. She has a massive fan following on social media, owing to her charming looks, positive attitude and her unique style. The actress has recently changed her hairstyle as she cut her bangs for creating a new look. She shared a post on social media recently as she talked about imagining her look and cutting the fringes herself in the middle of the night.

Rubina Dilaik has shared a post on her social media as she talks about her new hairdo. She shared about having an extensive imagination, hence she pictures herself in the look first. She shared about doing the look during her shoot in the middle of jungles at around 1 o’clock in the night. She shared about being sure of the look she wanted to achieve. In the picture she is seen wearing a charming pink short dress. She had shared some BTS pictures from the shoot.

She wrote in the caption, “I imagine things extensively and vividly, to an extent that I dnt watch horror or thriller…. But thats not the post about I imagined how I want this look to be …. so I cut these fringes myself ……… well! That night ( around 1am) Was not sure how would I achieve this hairdo , since we were shooting in jungles and away from the town ! But I was sure about the Look , and within few minutes I was ready to roll Actually @jiggs_zala helped me cut them”

See post here-

Rubina Dilaik was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT as a super senior in the show. She was last seen on television screen in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in its second season.

