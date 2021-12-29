Rubina Dilaik gives the perfect reply to a troll who edited her pic & asked about her life struggles

Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading actresses of the television industry and she is highly appreciated for her acting skills. The actress rose to fame with the show Chhoti Bahu. Apart from the show, she was also one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, which she ended up winning. The actress is popular for her bold and straightforward personality. Recently, a troll posted an edited picture of the actress on social media handle and Rubina Dilaik gave a befitting response to it.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans often share her pictures and video on their pages. Recently, a troll posted an edited picture of Rubina on Instagram. The photo features a throwback picture of the actress. Sharing the pic, the person wrote, “The struggle is real!” It was posted on December 14. However, Rubina did not take this lightly. She shared the same post and wrote, “I want to meet the genius who edited the ‘left’ picture…. And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life…”

Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik has been part of the television industry for some time now. She made her debut with the show Chhoti Bahu, and people loved her simple character. She was last seen in the TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki season two. She has also been part of several music videos. Rubina will also feature in a Bollywood movie soon.



