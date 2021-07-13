Rubina Dilaik grabs eyeballs with her graceful moves on THIS latest Insta trend; Seen yet?

Rubin Dilaik grooves and nails Instagram trend. Check it out.

One is unlikely to be unaware of Rubina Dilaik who is a leading actor in the telly industry. She is known to keep her followers updated with regular posts. In her recent social media post, Rubina posted a trendy video of herself grooving over a song. Her graceful moves in the short clip grabbed eyeballs. Rubin looked stunning as she wore white shorts and a bralette. She adorned a white net jacket on top and aced her entire look. Posting the video, the TV actress wrote, “How often do you fall in love with yourself...the answer should be “quite often”.

Rubina’s Instagram handle is filled with fun videos and photographs. Her unmatchable panache is what makes the TV star enjoy a massive following. Her trending post attracted comments from her fans. One of them said, “Boss lady”, a second one complimented the actress said, “You are the most positive person”, “Gorgeous diva, ” said a third one. Besides compliments, her comment section was overwhelmed with fire and heart emoticons.

In her last post on social media handle, Rubina Dilaik looked stunning as ever in a yellow swimsuit in the video. Sharing the clip, Rubina Dilaik kept the caption of the post simple and only added a water droplet emoji. On the professional front, she is well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. Also Read: Rubina Dilaik tries a fun ‘Put a Finger Down’ Instagram trend; Watch video

