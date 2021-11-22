Rubina Dilaik has a strong message for ‘PSEUDO FANS’ who fat shame her: You too are a phase of my life

Rubina Dilaik keeps quite an active presence on social media. The actress often treats fans to glimpses of her life through stunning pictures and videos. Apart from impressing fans with her acts on the small screen, Rubina is also known for being opinionated and articulate about her thoughts and feelings. The Bigg Boss 14 winner does not believe in mincing her words and says it like it is. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Rubina took to her Instagram space and penned a strongly-worded message to all her ‘PSEUDO FANS’ who have been shaming her for her weight gain, choice of clothes, not hiring PR, and so on.

A few hours back, Rubina took to the photo-blogging site and shared a series of pictures featuring herself. But the primary focus of the post was the long note she penned as a response to people who have been shaming her for various things including her weight, and threatening to leave fandoms. Rubina wrote, “Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects ….”

Rubina further continued, “Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life ! ……PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN !”

Take a look:

After she made her post, many fans dropped love-filled and motivating comments. Among others, Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu also responded to Rubina’s post. He wrote, “You're awesome thin or fat !! Everyone on the internet sits on a Judgement Seat now, passing judgements and opinions when they themselves haven't achieved shit. Keep being you Rubina. You're awesome @rubinadilaik BTW jaldi waapas aajao aap aur Abhinav bhai”.

Take a look:

