Rubina Dilaik holding a baby makes Nikki Tamboli inquisitive; Asks about Rubina and Abhinav’s family plans

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik posted a cute picture with a baby on holi. She became shocked as Nikki Tamboli asked her about having her own baby.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has a great time on holi as she celebrated it with few people close to her. She had posted a picture of herself holding a baby and a picture of her husband Abhinav Shukla holding a baby. Seeing them with a baby has made many people curious about their life plans and future. Their close friend Nikki Tamboli is one among them. The Bigg Boss 14 fame south India actress Nikki Tamboli has posted in the comment section, asking them about their family plan and when will they announce the good news.

She praised the wrote in the comment, ‘Awww such a cute little munchkin!!!

@rubinadilaik @ashukla09 when shall we expect yours”

It seems like Rubina was taken aback by the question asked to Nikki Tamboli, and smart dodged the question as she answered to her saying that she is holding the baby of Benaf D and presently show would like to spend some quality time with this baby. She wrote in the comment section, ‘@nikki_tamboli this lil munchkin is @benafd and @chef_in_black_shorts ...... we expect spending some quality time with this one as of now.’

Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla became great friends in the latter part of the show. Rubina was often seen spending time with her inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The trio also met up after the show, in Chandigarh. They had a great time there and posted numerous pictures together.

