Rubina Dilaik on insecurities in her relationship with Abhinav Shukla: You find reasons to beat yourself down

Rubina Dilaik recently shared about her insecurities and fears in her relationship with husband Abhinav Shukla. She shared that those fears took over her, which complicated their marriage, but he never made her feel insecure.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner talked about her relationship with her husband in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kanan. She shared, “Insecurity aapko khud ko lekar hoti hai na ki ho sakta hai (You have internal insecurities where you feel that maybe) I am not good enough ya ho sakta hai (or maybe) that there are far better women out there for him. Mujh mein shayad yeh kami hogi, shayad yeh shortcoming hai (Maybe there is a shortcoming in me) which is why the relationship is not working.”

She added, “You know you would just find reasons to beat yourself down. You find other opportunities, people or maybe girls out there that you feel are far beautiful, far competent, far deserving to have a man like him. These insecurities spill in and reflect on how you conduct, behave and react to situations. So, those insecurities… He has never made me feel insecure.”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were struggling in their marriage when they had entered the Bigg Boss 14 show. But staying in the house together, along with facing the ups and downs in the show, they came closer. The relationship of the duo became stronger in the show as they emerged as the power couple.