Rubina Dilaik inspires fans with her ariel drill, says 'The pain of regret is greater than pain of discipline'

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She came into the limelight with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and later she became a popular name with her entry in the show Bigg Boss 14. She had entered the show along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and had emerged as the winner. Rubina is very particular about her fitness and health. She recently shared a video of her ariel workout.

In the video, Rubina also did a backflip while holding the ropes. She sported grey sportswear in one of her sessions and a white crop top and orange shorts in another part of the video, where she balanced her body with the air flip. The actress shared in the caption, “The pain of regret is greater than pain of discipline.”

See video here- CLICK

Rubina Dilaik had earlier shared a video of her Holi celebrations with her friends. She looked gorgeous in a white floral work suit.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina had shared about Abhinav being her constant support in her career. She said, “He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that ‘Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it’s normal and we’ve to normalise it. Why in the society is it okay that only a man has to be in the forefront in career-wise’. Why can’t a woman be more successful and yet it should not be a bone of contention between the two. So, he has always given that comfort. He has always said that it is normal.”



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla says wife Rubina Dilaik is more successful than him; Calls her ‘bigger star’