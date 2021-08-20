Rubina Dilaik jokes Abhinav Shukla didn't like her angles as she gave test shots; PICS

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved couples in the telly world. They are known for their relationship goals. Both always support each other and share appreciation posts. Apart from this, the couple loves to travel and explore new destinations. Yesterday, they were spotted at the airport as they headed to an undisclosed destination. And today, the actress has shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. But it is her caption that fans are loving.

She writes, “Giving test shots to understand what frame @ashukla09 would like to be photographed in. SWIPE LEFT..He still didn’t like my angles.” In the photos, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen posing in black shorts and a grey T-shirt. She is seen giving different angles for the photograph, but Abhinav is not impressed with any. Later, she also shared his pictures. The actor has also dropped emojis in the comment section. To note, before this, the couple were seen exploring new places in Himachal Pradesh.

One of the fans wrote, “Love you so much Rubi.’ The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her popularity has increased after her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

On the work front, Dilaik is known for the shows Choti Bahu, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. It is reported that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Ardh’. Abhinav Shukla is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

