Rubina Dilaik to Kanika Mann; Stylish divas of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure stunt-based reality show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show has been through 11 seasons, and now it is all set to enter its 12th season. The new season has created a strong buzz even before it started airing. The upcoming season will also be hosted by the demi-god of action Rohit Shetty. Every season we see an interesting mix of celebrities turn into contestants who fight their worst fears to win the trophy. The show has witnessed many popular celebs turning into contestants and surviving gruesome stunts.

Amongst these participants, our television divas have always been a step ahead when it comes to proving their style statement amidst fighting the gruesome stunts. As the show is all set to air on July 2, let's have a look at the most stylish divas we will see in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik keeps quite an active presence on her social media. Apart from impressing fans with her acts in popular daily soaps like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina also regularly turns heads for her style game. The actress often shares pictures on her social media handles while fans swoon over her looks.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann rose to fame with the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and now the actress will be seen in the new season of the adventure-based show. Kanika has an active presence on her social media handle and often drops glamourous pictures on her social media handle. The actress can surely melt your heart with her cute looks and amazing smile.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the telly industry. The actress came into the limelight with her role of Naira Singhania Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. Apart from her successful career, the actress has managed to make a style statement, and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses and she is also an internet sensation. The beautiful actress enjoys a massive fan following. She started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa, and her acting skills were highly appreciated in the show. The actress has become one of the most popular social media stars and often treats her fans with her stunning pictures.

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande appeared in the TV series MTV Fanaah and in several music videos. Her second participation in cinema was in Rohit Shetty's film 'Dilwale', with the role of Jenny. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle owing to her amazing pictures and videos.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha became a popular name in the telly industry with her show Kumkum Bhagya. She was part of the show for more than 7 years and her chemistry with co-actor Shabir Ahluwalia was loved by the audience. Sriti often shares pictures on her social media handle and the actress knows to nail any outfit effortlessly.

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani, who essayed the character of Malvika in Anupamaa has gained a lot of appreciation for her supportive character and acting chops in the show. The actress also has an active presence on social media and often uploads glamourous pictures from her photoshoot.

Erika Packard

Erika Packard is an Indian model and social media influencer. This social media star has a huge fan following on her Instagram account and often shares pictures and videos.

