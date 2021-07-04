  1. Home
Rubina Dilaik is longing for a vacation with hubby Abhinav Shukla; Shares stunning PIC in bikini

Rubina Dilaik sets the internet on fire after she shared a picture on her Instagram. The actress is looking very beautiful in the picture.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 03:59 pm
Rubina Dilaik,Abhinav Shukla,Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik is longing for a vacation with hubby Abhinav Shukla; Shares stunning PIC in bikini
Former Bigg Boss 14 winner actress Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following on social media. It has increased after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. During the show, she often made headlines for her arguments with co-contestants and her relation with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She constantly treats her fans with pictures and videos on Instagram. The actress’s pictures take no time in going viral on social media. And today she has set the internet on fire. 

She shared a stunning bikini photo on her official Instagram handle and captioned it as “Longing for a vacation, a beach and (bikini) n some (photography) by @ashukla09.” In the picture, she is seen posing in a blue bikini. With her hair tied in a bun style, she accessorized her look with layered gold chains. Nikki Tamboli dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Fans were also writing comments. One of the fans wrote, “Omg! Hotness overloaded.”

Abhinav Shukla has just returned from Cape Town after completing the shooting of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The promo of the show has been released. The actress was also supposed to be part of the show, but she could not participate due to her work commitments.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sharing a video, she wrote, “You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness ….. you are the storm, you are the calmness …… I feel blessed growing every day with you, n enjoying our madness ….. love you Ma munchkin.” She is currently in the serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had also shared a sweet anniversary wish for her hubby.

Also Read: PICS: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik raises fitness goals, aces her workout look

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

